Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 373 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

