Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $21,078,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after purchasing an additional 547,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $10,222,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 243,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

