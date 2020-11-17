Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Perspecta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Perspecta by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Perspecta by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 133,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PRSP stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

