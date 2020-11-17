Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Spire were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Spire by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 137,425 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $6,091,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $3,744,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Spire by 729.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spire by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.70.

Shares of SR stock opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.