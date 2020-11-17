Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 118.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 372.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 209.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

