Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 66,683 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 290.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

KB Home stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $4,473,057.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,194 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,404.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,978 shares of company stock worth $11,088,462 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

