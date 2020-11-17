Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,970,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,304.59.

CMG stock opened at $1,260.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 150.80, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,282.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,155.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

