Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,456,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 13,897.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 380,651 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 191,467 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 505,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 181,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,458,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 123,974 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

