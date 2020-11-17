Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 149.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 181.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter.

RTM stock opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

