Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter.

LGND stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares in the company, valued at $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

