Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRL. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

