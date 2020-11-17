iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.46. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

