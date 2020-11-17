Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 45,500 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Koppers worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $564.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.