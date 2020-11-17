Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,378,000 after purchasing an additional 862,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 19.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International stock opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.64, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.41.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.