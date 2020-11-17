Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $181,804.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $364,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 700,753 shares of company stock worth $33,876,958 and sold 36,100 shares worth $2,837,682.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $131.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KOD shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

