Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

ISBC stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.09. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

