Jennison Associates LLC Sells 25,071 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,570 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 25,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.04.

NYSE AXP opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.