Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

