Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,260.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,559,161 shares in the company, valued at $203,376,524.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

