58,228 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,826,000 after buying an additional 428,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 390,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. 41.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.91. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $15.32.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.