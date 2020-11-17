Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camping World by 109.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $8,713,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,943,000 after acquiring an additional 215,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 618.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 227,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 196,132 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,921.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $208,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,102 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

