Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 51,502 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $496,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,917.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 12.99. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $436.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

