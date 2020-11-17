Jennison Associates LLC Has $689,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

MO opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

