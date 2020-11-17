Contrasting Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) & 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Philip Morris International and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International 9.54% -80.24% 19.91% 22nd Century Group -93.55% -42.45% -38.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Philip Morris International and 22nd Century Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International $77.92 billion 1.57 $7.19 billion $5.19 15.15 22nd Century Group $25.83 million 5.01 -$26.56 million ($0.20) -4.66

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Philip Morris International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Philip Morris International and 22nd Century Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International 0 1 10 0 2.91 22nd Century Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Philip Morris International presently has a consensus target price of $94.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than 22nd Century Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats 22nd Century Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company's products under development include BRAND A, a very low nicotine content cigarette; X-22, a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as an aid to smoking cessation; and BRAND B, a low-tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarette. It is also involved in contract manufacturing business for third-party branded tobacco products. The company has a strategic research and development agreement with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for medical and therapeutic use, and other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

