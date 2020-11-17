Jennison Associates LLC Invests $703,000 in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MacroGenics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $118,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Insiders have sold 93,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,337 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

