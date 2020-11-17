Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Ladder Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.34. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

