Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 76,173 The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of The Michaels Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after buying an additional 3,261,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 355,747 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $2,462,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 43.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 812,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 245,852 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

