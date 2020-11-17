Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 53,375 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,828 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 386,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $610.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.