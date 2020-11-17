Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Luminex worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,121,000 after acquiring an additional 254,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Luminex by 319.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after buying an additional 637,557 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 2,893.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 783,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. Luminex’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNX. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

