ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Position Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $210,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.