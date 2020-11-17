Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 414.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,287.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $128,421.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,442.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

