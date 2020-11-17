40,976 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $28.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $645,971.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 399,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $8,823,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,549.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,588 shares of company stock worth $16,752,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

