Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $881,000 Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Gray Television at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 266,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Gray Television stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

