Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Owens & Minor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

