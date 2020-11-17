Jennison Associates LLC Invests $902,000 in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $1,903,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,495 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $172,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.44. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $305,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,226,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,695 shares of company stock worth $1,546,693. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.