Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,135,000 after buying an additional 2,340,558 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $132,268,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,235,000 after buying an additional 733,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 873,146 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $87.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

