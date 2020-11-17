Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,067 Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $52.86.

