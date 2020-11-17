Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Skyline Champion by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 67.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 241,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 97,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

