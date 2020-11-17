Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 357 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $320.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.69 and a 200 day moving average of $293.42. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.