611 Shares in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth $421,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 39.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLGE opened at $488.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.77. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $510.45.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.