Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,513,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,954,000 after buying an additional 175,440 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,857,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,739,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,009,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,908,000 after purchasing an additional 48,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

BRO opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

