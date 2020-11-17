Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

