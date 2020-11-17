Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,832.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of WPC opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.