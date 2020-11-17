Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 41.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 122.21, a PEG ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

