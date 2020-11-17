Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

