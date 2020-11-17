Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 758,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 505,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 142,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 213,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 334,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.