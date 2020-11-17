Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 191.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 611.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $76.11.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Contrasting Philip Morris International & 22nd Century Group
Reviewing General Moly and Its Peers
Jennison Associates LLC Invests $703,000 in MacroGenics, Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp
Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 76,173 The Michaels Companies, Inc.
Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 53,375 Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
