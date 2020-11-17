Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 191.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 611.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $76.11.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.