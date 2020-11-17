iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $254.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $255.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day moving average of $215.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

