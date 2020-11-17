Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 697 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

IGLB stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $74.42.

