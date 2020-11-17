1,829 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after acquiring an additional 823,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,262,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,252,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,195,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

